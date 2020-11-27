Wings Slay TWS Review: Considerable option under 2K

Wings Slay TWS Review

Wings Lifestyle is among the various brands that offer a range of audio products, including budget truly wireless stereo (TWS) pairs in India. The company recently introduced the Wings Slay TWS, which is touted to be high on bass.

The pair falls under Rs. 2000 and has attractive features such as a really portable form factor, IPX5 water and sweat resistance, and even compatibility with Google Assistant and Siri. I got to use the pair for some time and here’s how it is. Read on IndiaTV Tech’s review to find out.

Wings Slay TWS Review: Design

The Wings Slay are small, in-ear earbuds that come in a small wireless case to fit them. The small casing makes the pair super portable and carrying it in the pocket gets easier than ever. While the case and the earbuds are mainly in black, the logo and the inner part of the earbuds are painted in grey or red (in my case, red) to add on a hint of colour. The inside of the case has a similar hint of grey or red.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Wings Slay TWS Review

The case is a small cuboid with the company’s logo on the top, a micro-USB port at the back, and two LEDs near the case opening indicative of the charge left. The earbuds come with a single button (with the company logo) to play/pause/enable voice assistant/change songs.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Wings Slay Review

As for the box, you get a small black box to house the case, the earbuds, extra ear tips, a micro-USB cable, and the manual. The earbuds, along with the case feel decent and comfortable to use. The earbuds fit quite well and do not come off too often. However, the build quality isn’t that great and you will know they are quite affordable by the looks of it.

Wings Slay TWS Review: Features, Specs

The Wings Slay TWS earbuds come with bass boosted 6mm Dynamic Drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with IPX5 water and dust resistance and supports Google Assistant and Siri, meaning it works well with both Android and iOS. Additionally, it comes with a playback time of 3.5 hours on a single charge and 14 hours of playtime with the charging case.

Wings Slay TWS Review: Performance, Battery

The Wings Slay was pretty easy to connect to a device and use. The pairing process doesn’t take too long and it is the case with both Android and iOS. I used the pair with a majority of music genres such as English, Rock, EDM, Hindi, Punjabi, and even slow songs. The pair hs proved to be quite a decent audio accessory during my entire usage. I switched to it as my primary earbuds and have mostly enjoyed the usage period. The earbuds don’t overdo anything and are able to highlight the elements of a song clearly. You get decent bass without overwhelming you with the constant thudding noise, the vocals are clear, and the treble is good too. For instance, ‘Chandigarh Mein’ by Baadshah feels quite decent with all the high beats and bass, ‘ILY’ by Surf Mesa keeps you engaged with the slow merger of treble and bass, and ‘Na Ja’ by Pav Dharia is able to highlight the background music one often misses.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Wings Slay TWS Review

Overall, it seems quite balanced, although, you do get the echo effect when it’s just about the vocals in a song.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Wings Slay TWS Review

The pair worked fine with a couple of water or sweat droplets on it but I won’t advise you to submerge the pair in water. The battery life is quite decent too; the earbuds lasted me around 4 hours on a single usage and with the charging case for over 10 hours. The charging time, however, wasn’t impressive as it took more than 2 hours for the case to fully charge. The volume levels were quite decent and you neither won’t dislike the low volume nor will feel overwhelmed with the highest volume level. Among others, there isn’t much sound leakage.

Wings Slay TWS Review: Verdict

The Wings Slay truly wireless earbuds, for Rs. 1,799, are quite a decent option. It offers water and sweat resistance, more than decent audio quality, and a pretty compact design. The build quality and charging performance, however, are just average. It also competes with the Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds 2C for features like auto-pairing and a slightly lower price or even the Realme Buds Q.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA WIngs Slay TWS Review

Nonetheless, if your budget falls under 2K and you want to try a new brand, the Wings Slay is an option.

