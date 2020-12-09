Skullcandy Spoke Review

Skullcandy, a popular name in the audio segment, recently launched its new pair of truly wireless earbuds, Skullcandy Spoke, which falls in the budget price range and aims to deliver a simple user experience to users without overdoing things.

I got to use the earbuds for some time and find out whether or not they are worth going for the ‘Rs. 2,999’ price tag right now. Read on IndiaTV Tech’s review to find out.

Skullcandy Spoke Review: Design

The Skullcandy Spoke is an in-ear TWS pair that has a small size to fit in easily in the ears. The earbuds come with a Skullcandy logo and an LED that glows blue when on and red when off. The earbuds come in a wireless cuboid-shaped case. The case has a compact structure for convenient usage and travel and gets a Skullcandy branding on the lid, three LEDs at the front, and a USB port at the back.

With a simple design, the pair gets a single True Black colour option, which is a choice for many. The earphones, along with the case, is decently built and doesn’t feel cheap. They ensure the comfort of carrying them around and feels quite comfortable to wear.

However, the pair has the tendency of falling off of ears that can prove annoying while moving, especially during heavy workout sessions.

Skullcandy Spoke Review: Features, Specs

The Spoke TWS pair comes with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and can be paired with both Android and iOS. It gets IPX4 water and sweat resistance and features a single button to perform functions such as adjust the volume, change/skip tracks, or taking calls. Additionally, it gets up to 14 hours of battery backup (4 hours for the earbuds and 10 hours for the case) and has the option for users to use a single earbud when needed.

Skullcandy Spoke Review: Performance, Battery

The earbuds, much like every other TWS have a simple pairing process and doesn’t take a lot of time to connect to an Android or iOS device. Once you pair the product for the first time, all you need to do is take the pair out of the case and it will automatically get connected. Although, it takes a few seconds longer to connect.

I used the pair to listen to a number of music genres and more often than not, the pair was a decent performer. It tried balancing the bass and the treble and produced a decent music output. Songs like ‘I Love You Baby’ by Surf Messa was quite decent with balanced bass, treble and vocals. Punjabi song ‘Na Ja’ by Pav Dharia was also a delight and the earbuds were able to highlight the background sounds and music with ease. There was just one problem that I faced’ the volume level wasn’t good and I had to listen to music on full volume to reach the otherwise medium volume. This could have been improved. Among others, the controls worked fine and the battery was decent and lasted me for around 14 hours. The case, however, took way too long to fully charge (more than 2 hours), which could have been improved too.

Skullcandy Spoke Review: Verdict

The Skullcandy Spoke, currently priced at Rs. 2,999, is a decent audio pair that calls for a simpler audio experience. It doesn’t bank high on heavy bass but provides a decent audio experience one can expect from a product falling under 5K. If you have the budget and want to go for a brand like Skullcandy, this is a good option to consider.

