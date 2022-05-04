ZTE Axon 40 Ultra to launch by May end, here is all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: ZTE ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is expected to launch in Indiaby May 31, 2022. The smartphone might be priced at around Rs 52,283 and will be made available through online and offline channels.

Talking about the features, the new Axon 40 ultra will feature a 6.92 inches display (1080 x 2460 pixel resolution). The smartphone might feature 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.

On the camera front, the smartphone will come with a Single-camera setup on the rear panel which will further have 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP cameras placed on the back panel.

On the front, the smartphone will come with a 32 MP camera.Powered by 1x2.4 GHz Octa-core Kryo 475 Prime, 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold and 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver processor, users will get enough strength to have a smooth and lag-free experience during multiple apps browsing simultaneously along with heavy graphic gameplay.

The Axon 40 Ultra will run on the Android v11 OS and will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support too. On the connectivity front, the device will support Wi-Fi 802.11, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.1 and 5G supported.

For the colour variant, it is expected that Axon 40 Ultra smartphone will be available in just Black colours.