Zoho Arattai: What you need to know before downloading the app Zoho's Arattai has gained significant popularity in India, following recent promotion and support from the government. If you are planning to download the app, here are the essential details you need to know.

Indigenous startup Zoho’s Arattai instant messaging app is slowly gaining popularity in India. Upon the latest push by the government, many prominent personalities, including Anand Mahindra, downloaded it, and the app quickly garnered millions of downloads in a single day.

Like WhatsApp, Arattai allows users to send instant text messages, share documents and images, and offers both audio and video calling, including the ability to conduct group video calls.

A unique selling point of this indigenous app is its ability to function well even on slow internet connections and low-end smartphones. If you are interested in downloading this application, here is what you need to know:

Zoho Arattai: Key features and compatibility

The app is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. It shares many features with WhatsApp but also includes several unique additions:

Chatting Without a Mobile Number: Arattai's most significant feature is that it allows users to chat without needing to share their mobile number.

Dedicated Meeting Feature: Users can create dedicated meetings within Arattai. This feature is distinct from standard video or audio calls and is designed for structured business meetings or group discussions.

Mentions: The Mentions feature clearly shows users where they have been tagged in chats. This functionality is particularly useful for busy group chats, as it allows users to quickly track relevant messages.

Pockets: Arattai’s Pockets feature securely stores important messages, media, and notes in the cloud, allowing users to easily access these items later from any synced device.

Story Notifications: Arattai allows users to enable notifications for stories, ensuring they are alerted whenever any of their contacts post a new story.

Limitations: Arattai currently does not offer options to lock chats, use disappearing messages, or export chats. It also lacks advanced chat privacy options and features such as end-to-end encryption, the option to disable chat export, the ability to prevent media saving, and AI features.

How to download Arattai

To download and start using the app:

Go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Search for "Arattai" and install it on your smartphone.

Open the installed app and tap on 'Agree and continue.'

Enter your mobile number to receive an OTP. In some cases, the app may also ask you to enter a captcha code.

Enter the OTP, then your name, and grant the necessary permissions to access your contacts and files. You can then begin chatting.

