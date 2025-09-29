YouTube launches Premium Lite plan in India for Rs 89 per month: Check details The YouTube Premium Lite plan offers an ad-free viewing experience with some limitations, and it will soon be available to all users in India.

YouTube has launched its Premium Lite plan in India. The new plan, currently in its pilot phase, offers viewers ad-free access to videos on the platform for Rs 89 per month. This plan is functional across all devices, including phones, laptops, and smart TVs. The subscription tier is expected to roll out across the country in the coming weeks.

What Premium Lite offers (and what it doesn't)

The key benefit of the Premium Lite plan is ad-free viewing of standard videos.

However, the company notes that this pilot plan comes with some limitations:

Ads may still appear on music content, YouTube Shorts, and during user searches or browsing.

The newly launched plan does not include access to the ad-free YouTube Music platform.

It does not enable the popular YouTube Premium features of offline downloads or background playback.

YouTube initially introduced Premium Lite in March and has been piloting this low-cost subscription tier in various markets, such as the United States.

Comparison with standard YouTube Premium

For users who want ad-free music on YouTube and YouTube Music, plus offline downloads and background play, the standard YouTube Premium plans are still available in India:

Plan Type Monthly Price (INR) Student Rs 89 Individual Rs 149 Family Rs 299

Currently, the yearly YouTube Premium plan is priced at Rs 1,490.

Meanwhile, YouTube is enhancing its age estimation tool with a new AI feature designed to accurately identify accounts belonging to minors (under 18). This measure aims to prevent the suggestion of adult content, leading Google to impose several restrictions on these identified accounts. The AI determines whether an account is being used by a child or an adult based on account activity patterns.

