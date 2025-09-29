Why anyone can be victim of digital scams: Here's psychology behind it Many people think they're smart enough to avoid a scam. However, scammers specifically target human psychology, making their tricks extremely difficult to recognise.

Data from the I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) highlights the significant threat of online fraud in India. Between January and April 2024, the I4C reported 20,043 trading scams amounting to an astonishing Rs 14,204.83 crore and 62,687 investment scams totaling Rs 2,225.82 crore. The data reveals that most of these cyber fraud incidents are associated with fake trading, loan, gaming, and dating apps, as well as algorithm manipulation.

We are all vulnerable to scams—it’s rooted in our human psychology. If you believe you’re immune, think again. Police officers and even cybersecurity professionals have fallen victim to scams. Given this, what hope is there for the rest of us?

The key to protection is to understand the underlying psychological techniques that online scammers rely on so you can spot them better. These tactics are similar to those used in offline scams, street cons, and social engineering in general. They also resemble techniques used in advertising, marketing, and any other industry where the goal is to persuade you.

Unmasking the principles of influence

A scammer's goal is to influence you to part with your money or other valuable possessions. They rely on classic persuasion and influence principles that exploit our psychology and personal circumstances.

Scammers initially get our attention by exploiting the need and greed principle, promising us something we genuinely need or desire. In romance scams, that’s love; in investment scams, it’s money. It could also be a job or elevated social status.

The Authority Principle: Scammers may pretend to be high-ranking officers from agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), or other law enforcement bodies.

The Kindness Principle: This tactic is used to solicit donations for a bogus humanitarian cause in what are known as fake charity scams.

The Distraction Principle: Underlying some of the most costly frauds, such as impersonation, romance, and payment redirection scams, this tactic relies on making us miss the scammer’s "sleight of hand" and the clues revealing their true intentions.

The Herd or Social Proof Principle: Knowing we are social animals who believe in safety in numbers, scammers use this to convince us we are missing out on a limited opportunity, such as hard-to-get concert tickets.

The Dishonesty Principle: An insidious form of the "foot-in-the-door" technique. Scammers may entice you to install malware (disguised as a VPN) to bypass your organisation's firewalls or recruit you to use your bank account for international money transfers in money mule scams.

As noted by American psychologist Robert Cialdini, many of these same principles are used by salespeople, politicians, friends, and family to get you to agree to their requests. In other words, they aren't always a sign of a scam.

Identifying a scam

To determine if an interaction is a scam, ask yourself these three simple questions:

What is the intent?

Who benefits?

Do I have a free, informed choice?

Rushing to pay for a holiday booking because a countdown timer indicates you have two minutes left relies on the same scarcity principle as transferring your savings into a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. The former is a legitimate transaction, while the latter is an investment scam that will cause you to lose money.

The core problem is that we are constantly exposed to such psychological "nudges" every day—in the media, online, and in our daily interactions. Over time, it becomes difficult to recognise when these nudges are used for negative ends (often called "sludges") and when they are scams.

Why anyone can be scammed

Anything that makes us human can be exploited to influence us. Our perception, emotions, relationships, thinking, and beliefs can all be used to manipulate our behaviour.

All personality types are susceptible to persuasion, though their "Achilles’ heel" may differ. For example, people who are agreeable (cooperative, kind, and compassionate) are generally found to be more easily persuaded, which can make them more vulnerable to scammers.

While not everyone will fall for common, generic scams, any of us can fall for a targeted and well-executed one. Demographics play a role in whom scammers choose to target to increase their success rates: men tend to lose money in investment scams, while women are often more vulnerable to romance scams.

Don't be too confident

Crucially, overconfidence in your scam-savviness can work against you. When we are highly confident in our abilities, we tend to assess situations as less risky, taking mental shortcuts in decision-making. Such shortcuts can cause us to miss critical cues and red flags.

Different sectors in Australia are working together to warn the public about scams. The “Stop. Check. Protect” approach recommended by Scamwatch provides very helpful tips for better protection.

