YouTube crashing on iPhone? Here’s why you should reinstall the app Google has confirmed a widespread issue causing the YouTube app to crash on iPhones and advised users to uninstall and reinstall the app from the App Store.

New Delhi:

If your YouTube app keeps crashing on your iPhone, you are not alone. A large number of iOS users recently reported app crashes and freezing issues. But there’s good news — Google has acknowledged and fixed the problem, and all you need to do is reinstall the app.

Google issues a fix after YouTube crashes affect iOS and Android users

The issue first surfaced when users across both iOS and Android platforms noticed the YouTube app crashing upon launch or becoming completely unresponsive. The glitch was traced back to an earlier version of the app. As a temporary solution, Google had earlier recommended deleting and reinstalling the app, which helped many users restore normal functionality.

Now, Google has rolled out a permanent fix and recommends that iPhone users reinstall the app to ensure they’re on the latest stable version, 20.20.4.

Here’s what iPhone users should do?

Google has officially stated: “The issue is fixed! If you’re using an iOS device, please reinstall the app. Thanks for your patience while we looked into this.”

This process clears out lingering bugs and installs the updated version. So, if you’ve experienced crashes, freezing, or failed launches, simply delete the app and reinstall it from the App Store.

Also, in case you were wondering, the crash had nothing to do with ad blockers, as speculated by some users on Reddit.

Reinstall to enjoy a smooth YouTube experience again on your iPhone

If you have been struggling with YouTube crashes on your iPhone, now is the time to act. All you need to do is simply uninstall and reinstall the app will ensure you're on the latest version with all bugs fixed. With version 20.20.4 now live, users can once again enjoy a smooth and uninterrupted YouTube experience. Google’s quick response highlights its commitment to user satisfaction — so go ahead, update your app and stream worry-free.