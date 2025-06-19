Sam Altman uses ChatGPT for parenting advice, says his kids will never be smarter than AI In a recent podcast, Altman shared his thoughts on AI's growing role in daily life and predicted that future generations — including his children — will grow up surrounded by AI and never be smarter than it. While optimistic, he also acknowledged potential risks of AI dependency.

New Delhi:

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has recently opened up about his personal experience with ChatGPT, revealing that the AI chatbot became his go-to assistant when he became a first-time parent earlier this year. Speaking on OpenAI’s official podcast with Andrew Mayne, Altman shared how AI is changing not just the way we work, but also how we live, including how we raise children.

“I don’t know how I’d have done it without ChatGPT”

Altman admitted he turned to ChatGPT for parenting advice during the initial months of caring for his newborn. “Clearly people have been able to take care of babies without ChatGPT for a long time. I don't know how I would have done that,” he said, adding that the chatbot was “super helpful” with baby care basics and continues to assist him as he explores developmental milestones.

“I still ask questions about developmental stages. The basics I can do now,” Altman said, describing ChatGPT as a reliable everyday tool.

“My kids will never be smarter than AI”

Looking to the future, Altman made a bold prediction: his children will never be smarter than AI. However, he expressed optimism that they would grow up vastly more capable thanks to constant exposure to advanced tools. “Kids born now will just think the world always had extremely smart AI,” he noted.

Altman compared this shift to how previous generations adapted to smartphones or Google, predicting that AI will become just as integrated — if not more so — into daily life.

Acknowledging the risks

Despite his optimism, Altman didn’t ignore the potential pitfalls. He warned about the rise of para-social relationships with AI and urged society to develop new guardrails to manage such developments responsibly. “This is not all gonna be good,” he admitted, though he expressed faith that society would adapt and find balance.

The future of ChatGPT and AI

As for ChatGPT, Altman believes the tool will evolve dramatically over the next five years. “It will be a totally different thing,” he said, while suggesting that the brand name may survive.

He also pointed to a future milestone for AI: when it becomes capable of autonomous scientific discovery, potentially accelerating progress in ways we can’t yet imagine.