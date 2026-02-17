India busts three US-sanctioned oil tankers linked to Iran near Mumbai

New Delhi:

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has uncovered a major international oil smuggling operation in the western maritime region off Mumbai. In a high-tech mission, three foreign vessels carrying large quantities of oil and oil-based cargo were intercepted and seized. Officials said the ships were allegedly sourcing cheap oil from conflict-affected countries like Russia and Iran and transferring it mid-sea to motor tankers in international waters.

This method allowed smugglers to make huge profits while avoiding taxes and duties levied by coastal nations.

Suspicious ships and concealed identities

The three vessels, identified as Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, had reportedly changed their names and flags to hide their identities. While their IMO numbers matched ships previously sanctioned by the United States, Iran’s National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) denied any connection with these vessels.

Officials suspect that the ships were involved in illegal oil transfers in open seas, evading regulatory oversight.

Operation details

On 5 February, ICG ships intercepted the three suspicious vessels approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. A specialised boarding team conducted thorough inspections, including:

Checking electronic data systems

Verifying ship documents

Questioning the crew

The investigation revealed the complete modus operandi of the smuggling operation.

High-tech surveillance reveals smuggling network

The Coast Guard’s technology-based monitoring system first detected one motor tanker operating suspiciously within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Further digital investigations and data analysis helped identify two more ships involved in the illegal transfer of oil-based cargo at sea.