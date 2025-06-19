OnePlus 15 may drop Hasselblad cameras: Major imaging shift revealed in leak A new leak suggests OnePlus might finally end its partnership with Hasselblad in the upcoming OnePlus 15 flagship. The phone is expected to feature a new in-house imaging engine, a flat AMOLED display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

In a fresh round of leaks, the upcoming OnePlus 15 has made headlines for what could be a major shift in its camera strategy. According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus may officially end its long-standing partnership with Swedish camera brand Hasselblad, a move that had been speculated before but never materialised.

Hasselblad out, in-house imaging in?

The OnePlus 15 is now rumoured to feature an in-house image processing engine, similar to OPPO’s “Lumo” engine found in its latest Find X8 series. If true, this would mark a new direction for the brand’s photography credentials, which have heavily leaned on Hasselblad's tuning in recent years.

While the OnePlus 13 did ship with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, this time the brand might adopt a more independent approach. Still, the hardware is expected to remain familiar — a triple 50MP camera setup, including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens.

Flat display, not a downgrade?

On the display front, the OnePlus 15 could see a downgrade on paper. The leak suggests a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, as opposed to the 6.82-inch 2K quad-curved panel on the OnePlus 13. However, a flat screen — much like the OnePlus 13R — may offer better usability for many users.

Why does OnePlus 14 not exist

The company is also likely to skip the number 14 altogether, jumping straight from the OnePlus 13 to the OnePlus 15. That’s because the number “4” is considered unlucky in Chinese culture, influencing product naming.

Flagship power and battery upgrade

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (Elite 2), launching in September. The phone may also pack OnePlus’ largest battery to date — over 7,000mAh — and support 100W wired and wireless charging, along with IP69-rated protection.

The OnePlus 15 is likely to debut in China by the end of 2025, with an India launch expected in early 2026.