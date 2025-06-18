Nothing Phone 3 to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Co-founder says its a 'True Flagship' Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis reveals that the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, offering major CPU, GPU, and NPU gains. Touted as the brand’s “first true flagship,” the device also promises enhanced camera performance.

In an exciting reveal on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared fresh details about the company’s upcoming Nothing Phone (3). According to him, this will be Nothing’s first genuine flagship phone, and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset is a core part of that leap.

Evangelidis noted that the 8s Gen 4 features an “all–big core” setup, significantly boosting both performance and efficiency when combined with Nothing OS optimisations.

“It’s Qualcomm’s latest top-tier chip with an all–big core setup, making it even more efficient,” he said in his post.

Performance gains: The numbers speak

Evangelidis shared internal benchmark comparisons between the new Phone (3) and its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2):

GPU performance up by 88 per cent

CPU performance up by 33 per cent

NPU (AI performance) up by 125 per cent

He added that battery optimisation results are still being finalised but appear promising, thanks to the chip's efficient core architecture.

Camera gets smarter with Spectra ISP

Another major upgrade teased by Evangelidis is in the camera department. The Spectra 18-bit Triple ISP in the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 supports real-time segmentation of up to 12 layers within an image.

“It helps separate and enhance different elements in your photos — so you’ll see much better detail, colour accuracy, etc.,” he explained.

This suggests users can expect noticeable improvements in photo clarity, dynamic range, and overall visual quality.

Launch date still a mystery

While the official launch date of the Nothing Phone (3) has not been disclosed yet, the details shared so far indicate that this phone is far more than a mid-ranger. Nothing seems ready to compete in the premium smartphone market, targeting users who want high-end performance and design at a potentially accessible price.

With impressive performance gains, camera upgrades, and a flagship-grade chipset, the Nothing Phone (3) is shaping up to be a serious contender in the premium smartphone space. By choosing the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and pairing it with their refined Nothing OS, the company aims to deliver a smooth, powerful, and intelligent user experience.