WhatsApp to add 'Raise Hand' feature for group calls: A smoother chatting experience ahead

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, the world’s largest instant messaging app, which has more than 3.5 billion users worldwide, is reportedly working on a brand-new feature that aims to improve the group calling experience. The upcoming ‘Raise Hand’ feature will enable the participants in group voice and video calls to signal when they wish to speak, further helping the users to reduce interruptions and making group conversations more organised.

A more organised way to talk in groups

As per a recent report from WABetaInfo, the new feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp Android 2.25.19.7 beta update. The new feature is still under development, but it shows promise for large group interactions, especially where multiple people are trying to speak at once.

Using a Raised Hand emoji, users can indicate their wish to contribute to the discussion. This will notify all other participants in the group call, allowing a smoother and more respectful flow of conversation.

Especially useful during Group calls

The 'Raise Hand' feature is expected to bring more order during chaotic group calls, particularly in scenarios such as virtual meetings, classroom sessions, and family discussions. The feature is designed to reduce overlapping speech and allow everyone a fair chance to express their thoughts.

This function will be similar to features already available in platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, but it's the first time such a feature is being introduced in a popular messaging app like WhatsApp.

Rolling out soon for beta users

Currently, the feature is still in the development phase and will be rolled out to beta testers before reaching the general public. After successful testing and feedback, the feature is expected to be made available to all WhatsApp users in a future update.

This is just one of the many improvements which the company has been working on, as it continues to expand beyond basic messaging, bringing more professional-grade features to everyday users.