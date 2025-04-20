Your phone is listening to your conversations: Check these settings immediately Often, we notice that ads for products we are considering purchasing begin appearing on our phones after a while. This happens because our smartphones can listen to our personal conversations due to a specific setting.

New Delhi:

You may have noticed that after discussing a potential purchase, advertisements related to that item suddenly start popping up on your phone. Whether you’re scrolling through a social media app or using another application, promotions for that very product begin to surface. Have you ever stopped to think about why this happens? Do our smartphones really listen to our private conversations? The truth is, yes, our smartphones do pick up on our discussions, and they display related ads based on what they overhear. This is particularly true for Android devices, which are the most widely used smartphones across the globe, largely due to a specific feature from Google that enables your phone to listen in on your talks. If you don’t adjust this Google setting, there’s a risk that your personal conversations could be compromised, putting your privacy in jeopardy.

Be cautious when installing apps

Many people tend to grant various permissions during app installations without a second thought. Developers can exploit this information, so it’s essential to be careful about granting access to your contacts, microphone, location, and camera. Always check if the app genuinely requires that permission. Being lax about this can put your data at risk.

In case you weren’t aware, the microphone in Android smartphones is utilised by Google, and this feature is active on most devices. It’s what allows your phone to listen to your conversations. But there’s good news: users can modify their settings to enhance their privacy. Turning off the Google Voice Assistant feature can help keep your personal data secure.

Here’s how to adjust the settings on your Android smartphone:

First, go to the Settings option.

Next, select the Google option.

Tap on 'Manage your Google Account.'

Then, click on 'Manage your data and privacy.'

In the Data and Privacy section, look for Web & App Activity and click on it.

Finally, find the option for Voice & Audio Activity and uncheck the box next to it.

Once you make this change, your phone will no longer be able to listen in on your personal conversations, helping to protect your privacy.

ALSO READ: The end for Facebook? Zuckerberg admits its model is losing cultural impact