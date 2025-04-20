The end for Facebook? Zuckerberg admits its model is losing cultural impact In April 2022, Mark Zuckerberg communicated with Facebook's leadership, acknowledging the decline in the company's cultural impact.

If you think Facebook's influence is fading, you're certainly not alone. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has voiced similar concerns regarding the platform's cultural impact. Internal emails exchanged with Facebook's head, Tom Alison, in April 2022 were presented in court this week during the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Meta. In these emails, Zuckerberg acknowledged that while Facebook's user engagement remains steady in many areas, its broader cultural presence is diminishing. Meta also owns two other major platforms: Instagram and WhatsApp. However, Zuckerberg believes that even strong performance from these platforms won't be enough to offset a decline in Facebook's relevance.

The appeal of Facebook was built on the 'friending' model, but Zuckerberg feels this is losing traction as user behaviour shifts. He admitted that many people, himself included, now prefer following influencers on Instagram or Twitter, which makes Facebook’s friend-based model seem less attractive compared to those emphasising a 'following' approach.

In their email exchange, Zuckerberg proposed several strategies to boost Facebook's relevance. One idea he described as a “crazy idea” involved completely resetting users’ friend graphs and starting from scratch. He also noted that while the platform’s focus on building communities through groups is important, it needs further refinement. Although he remains optimistic about community messaging, after several years of concentrating on groups, he questioned how much more progress could be achieved in that area.

Federal Trade Commission case against Meta

In a significant antitrust trial, Zuckerberg defended his company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accused Meta of leveraging these acquisitions to stifle competition and uphold its dominance in the social media industry. The FTC's case could potentially compel Meta to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, representing a pivotal moment in the realm of tech antitrust regulation.

