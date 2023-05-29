Xiaomi to manufacture audio products in India now: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi to start manufacturing audio products in India

Xiaomi India has announced a strategic partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to bolster its "Make in India" initiative and expand its presence in the country's electronics industry. The collaboration aims to localize the production of wireless audio products and marks Xiaomi's foray into the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) domain.

This partnership is a significant milestone for Xiaomi as it aligns with its commitment to accelerating the localization of products and components, ensuring high-quality devices that are "Made in India" at affordable prices. The collaboration also reflects Xiaomi's dedication to supporting domestic manufacturing and democratizing technology for the masses.

Under the agreement, Xiaomi will commence the production of its first locally manufactured audio product at Optiemus Electronics' factory located in Noida. By leveraging the manufacturing expertise of Optiemus Electronics, Xiaomi aims to strengthen its foothold in India while contributing to economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that it represents a major milestone in their localization efforts. He also emphasized Xiaomi's commitment to forging more collaborations across its product lineup in various categories.

Nitesh Gupta, Director of Optiemus Electronics Limited, expressed his delight at partnering with Xiaomi and contributing to their vision of localization. He praised Xiaomi's reputation as a leading player in India's electronics ecosystem and commended the company's groundbreaking technology. Gupta affirmed their dedication to delivering exceptional value through state-of-the-art infrastructure for manufacturing Xiaomi products.

With a focus on innovation accessible to all, the partnership between Xiaomi India and Optiemus Electronics aims to offer advanced technology at affordable prices to the Indian market. By strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in India, Xiaomi endeavours to increase the domestic value addition of its smartphones by 50% over the next two years. This initiative aligns with the company's mission to provide high-quality products that enhance the lives of consumers through innovative technology.

Overall, this collaboration between Xiaomi and Optiemus Electronics is a testament to Xiaomi's commitment to local manufacturing, economic development, and delivering exceptional products to the Indian market.

