X to label parody accounts resembling celebrities to combat impersonation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X (formerly Twitter)

After Elon Musk took over Twitter, he made several big changes to the platform, including renaming it to X and introducing a paid option for users to get verified blue check marks. While these changes aimed to improve the platform, they also created some new problems. One major issue is the rise of parody accounts that imitate real public figures, such as politicians, athletes, and artists. Some of these accounts clearly state that they are parody in their usernames or descriptions, but others don’t make it obvious, which can lead to confusion among users, including news reporters, who might mistake them for the actual people they are mimicking.

How it will work

Some app experts have discovered that a social media platform is working on a new label to help users identify parody or fan accounts more easily. If this new label is introduced and used by these types of accounts, people will see a “Parody account” tag under the username on their profile and on their posts too. This would help prevent confusion between parody accounts and the actual accounts of real people.

Currently, the platform does have a label for automated bot accounts that use special programming to post content automatically. However, not all of these bot accounts follow the rules and use the label. There have been many cases where misleading bot accounts have been used to sway opinions during elections by spreading false information.

Meanwhile, X has recently launched a new feature that makes it easier for users to search for jobs, similar to what LinkedIn offers. This addition follows the introduction of the Job Hiring feature last year, which allowed companies and recruiters to post their job openings. The job search tool was first released in a trial version, but it is now available for everyone to use.

ALSO READ: TRAI grants relief to Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi, new rules for OTP traceability postponed once again