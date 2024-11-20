Elon Musk's X rolls out a new feature in India to rival LinkedIn

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS X job feature

Elon Musk has transformed his microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), into a super app. Recently, the company rolled out a new Job Search feature, allowing users to look for jobs on X in a manner similar to LinkedIn. This new addition follows last year’s introduction of the Job Hiring feature, where recruiters and companies can showcase their job listings. Initially launched in a beta version, the job search capability is now available to all users.

X as a Super App

Since acquiring the platform in 2022, Musk has implemented numerous changes to Twitter, now X. Features such as video calling, long video sharing, lengthy posts, editing options, and live updates have been added, mirroring those found on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. With the introduction of the job search feature, Musk appears to be courting LinkedIn users to his platform. However, only time will tell how successful this feature will be on X.

How It Works

The X-Hiring feature, which was first beta-tested, is designed primarily for organisations that are verified on the platform. This feature enables both companies and potential candidates to discover job opportunities that suit them well.

The Job Search functionality will utilise the X-Hiring database. When companies post job openings, users will have access to these listings in their search results. An Application Tracking System (ATS) has been incorporated to supply hiring businesses with candidate data via XML feeds.

Using the Jobs feature on X will be free for users, but companies will need to pay a monthly fee of USD 1,000, or approximately Rs 82,000, for access to X-Hiring. To search for jobs, users simply click on the Jobs option within the X app or website and can then use keywords to find the right opportunities.

