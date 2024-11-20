Apple's iPhone 17 Slim aims to be thinner than ever, will start new ear of smartphone design

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Slim is set to become the world's thinnest smartphone, with Apple planning to launch this ultra-slim device next year. In the upcoming iPhone 17 series, the company is expected to discontinue one of its models to make way for the Slim version. Remarkably, this new iPhone will measure just 6mm in thickness. Interestingly, some reports suggest that it might be introduced as the iPhone 17 Air, potentially replacing the Plus model from this year's iPhone 16 series.

As the slimmest smartphone on the market, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to impress. Analyst Jeff Poo has indicated that this model will be incredibly sleek. Prior to this, Apple's thinnest iPhone was released nearly a decade ago. The thickness of iPhones prior to the iPhone 6 ranged from 7.6mm to 12.3mm, while the latest iPhone 16 series has thicknesses ranging from 7.8mm to 8.25mm. To achieve such a slim design, Apple is likely to use an aluminium body for the new iPhone 17 series, making it both lightweight and thin. Meanwhile, titanium will be reserved for the Pro model.

Regarding features, the iPhone 17 Slim/Air is anticipated to have a 6.6-inch display and will be powered by the A19 Bionic chipset built with 3nm technology. It’s rumoured that this new series will come with 8GB of RAM, offering a significant boost in performance. A particularly exciting upgrade will be the selfie camera, which is expected to be enhanced to 24MP—an upgrade from the current 12MP.

The iPhone 17 Slim/Air may feature only a single rear camera, but it could include a powerful 48MP sensor. The design is expected to be distinct from other models in the standard iPhone 17 series, possibly introducing new aesthetics. Additionally, Face ID support and advanced AI features are likely to be a part of this innovative smartphone. There's even speculation that Apple could unveil its most affordable iPhone globally in September of next year.

