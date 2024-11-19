Air pollution: Best budget-friendly air purifiers to buy in India

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Air purifier

As winter sets in, air pollution levels are rising sharply in several North Indian cities, including Delhi. This year, pollution has hit alarming highs, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region reaching nearly 1,000 on November 18, a figure that poses serious health risks. In these circumstances, breathing fresh air has become increasingly difficult. Reports indicate that the pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas is now so severe that inhaling it is akin to smoking about 30 cigarettes, heightening the risk of lung damage.

The most vulnerable groups affected by this spike in air pollution are children and the elderly, who may experience respiratory issues, colds, and allergies. Unfortunately, this pollution isn’t just a problem outdoors; it’s creeping inside our homes as well. To combat this, it’s essential to ensure the air in our residences is clean. One effective solution is to invest in air purifiers. There are numerous brands available in the market today, and we’ll introduce you to some budget-friendly options priced under Rs 10,000.

Honeywell Air Touch V2

This air purifier features a three-stage filtration system and is capable of covering an area of 388 square feet, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms. It includes a high-efficiency pre-filter, an H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. While it retails for Rs 12,299, you can snag it on Flipkart for just Rs 7,999, thanks to a 34 percent discount.

Qubo

Available on Flipkart for Rs 8,990, this smart air purifier originally costs Rs 22,990, but with a generous discount of up to 60 percent, it's a great deal. It incorporates smart technology with a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and HEPA filter.

Kent Alps

This portable air purifier is priced at Rs 9,000, down from Rs 21,990 on Flipkart, which is a savings of up to 59 percent. It utilises the latest HEPA purification technology to improve air quality effectively.

Eureka Forbes AP 150

Operating on a three-stage HEPA air purification system, this purifier can tackle air quality issues throughout your entire home. It features an activated carbon filter, a HEPA filter, and a pre-filter. Priced at Rs 9,000, it can be found on Flipkart for Rs 5,799, reflecting a 35 percent discount.

Winix

A premium option, this air purifier employs a four-stage filtration system, featuring a washable pre-filter and an activated carbon filter. It covers an area of 230 square feet and is priced at Rs 18,990. However, you can buy it on Amazon for just Rs 8,999, benefiting from a 53 percent discount.

By considering these options, you can help ensure that the air you breathe at home is cleaner and healthier, especially during these challenging winter months.

