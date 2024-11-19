Starlink satellite internet working explained; how it differs from recently launched BSNL D2D service

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Starlink satellite internet

Starlink's satellite internet service is set to debut in India soon, as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is preparing to allocate spectrum for satellite communications. The final decisions are expected to be made by December 15. This development has raised concerns among Indian telecom giants Airtel and Jio, especially since Elon Musk’s company applied for permission to launch its satellite internet in India back in October 2022. Alongside Starlink, Jio, Airtel, and Amazon are also competing to roll out their satellite internet offerings.

Currently, Starlink's service is operational in numerous countries across the globe, providing users with high-speed internet access. Unlike BSNL's satellite internet service, which operates at a much higher latency, Musk's offering is poised to deliver improved connectivity.

Comparing Starlink and BSNL’s Satellite Services

BSNL's satellite internet relies on Viasat’s geostationary L-band satellites, which orbit Earth at over 36,000 kilometres. This high-altitude positioning results in significant latency, leading to challenges such as buffering during streaming, difficulties in video gaming, and interruptions in video calls. Users often experience frustratingly slow internet speeds with BSNL's D2D service, which utilises a dedicated constellation of Viasat satellites that function like giant cell towers in space.

How Starlink Works

In contrast, Starlink satellites are positioned much closer to Earth, at an altitude of around 550 kilometers. This lower Earth orbit allows users to maintain a steady connection with minimal latency, making internet access smoother and more reliable. To date, Musk's company has launched approximately 42,000 compact satellites, enhancing internet connectivity and network coverage. Other satellite internet services such as Airtel OneWeb, BSNL-Viasat, and Amazon Kuiper also operate in the lower Earth orbit.

Getting Connected with Starlink

Starlink uses a network of thousands of small satellites instead of relying on a single large satellite. To access Starlink’s service, users need to set up an antenna that captures signals from the satellites, allowing for seamless internet access. Reports suggest that Starlink’s service can provide speeds of up to 150 Mbps, enabling undisturbed internet usage.

