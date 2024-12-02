TRAI grants relief to Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi, new rules for OTP traceability postponed once again

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK OTP traceability

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has once again extended the deadline for telecom operators to implement message traceability systems. The new system will ensure the traceability of bulk messages including commercial messages and one-time passwords (OTPs). However, this is the third time that the deadline has been extended. This will give more time to telecom companies and telemarketers to comply and avoid any disruption in delivery of messages before the new system kicks in.

The new rules that were supposed to start on November 1 have been pushed back to December 1 because phone companies expressed worries about possible problems. Now, the regulatory body has given these companies an extra 10 days, making the new deadline December 10. This mandate aims to help stop unwanted messages, scams, and online crimes.

How new rules will affect communication

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), more than 27,000 companies have registered their messaging processes, and this registration is moving ahead quickly. Telecom companies are actively warning those companies and telemarketers that haven't complied with the rules.

Starting from December 11, 2024, any messages that don't have a clear source or don’t match the approved communication chains will be blocked. Both businesses and telemarketers are encouraged to complete their registration as soon as possible. Any message that doesn't follow these new traceability rules after the deadline will not be delivered.

Important Update on Fake Calls and Messages

These new rules aim to ensure that everyone receives their One-Time Passwords (OTPs) without any delays. The government is taking strong actions to fight against the rising cyber-crime in the country. One key change under the new rules mandates that the telemarketing companies which send out messages in large numbers must now register themselves. They also need to follow specific message templates that have been suggested by TRAI.

If a message is sent without this registration, it will be marked as fake and blocked before it even reaches you. These measures are designed to protect people from scams and improve the overall safety of communication.

