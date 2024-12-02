Geyser explosion claims life of a bride, avoid THESE common mistakes to prevent such accidents

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bathroom geyser (representational image)

As the winter season arrives, many people rely on geysers to heat water for various household tasks, from bathing to washing clothes. While geysers are incredibly helpful in keeping us warm, they can also be dangerous if not used properly. Tragically, there has recently been a case where a newly married woman lost her life due to a geyser explosion just five days after her wedding.

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, this heartbreaking incident occurred when the woman was taking a shower. After the geyser exploded, she was rushed to the hospital but sadly did not survive. This highlights the importance of using geysers safely, especially during the colder months.

Here are some simple tips to ensure safe use of geysers:

1. Choose Quality Geysers: When buying a geyser, opt for a well-known brand rather than a cheaper local option. Cheap models often lack essential safety features.

2. Don’t Leave It On Too Long: Avoid leaving your geyser running for extended periods. It can overheat, which increases the risk of an explosion.

3. Check the Pressure Valve: Geysers have a built-in valve to release pressure. Make sure this valve is working properly. If it's malfunctioning, it can lead to leaks or explosions.

4. Inspect Older Geysers: If your geyser is old, consider having it checked by a professional. A damaged thermostat can cause the water to heat excessively, risking a burst.

5. Avoid Using While Bathing: It’s best not to use the geyser while you’re in the shower. Instead, heat the water beforehand, store it, and then turn off the geyser.

By following these simple precautions, you can enjoy the warmth of hot water during winter while staying safe and avoiding accidents.

