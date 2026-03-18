X faces widespread outage in India and US, thousands report access issues

New Delhi:

The social media platform X experienced a major disruption on Wednesday evening, leaving users in India unable to access key features. Many reported difficulties refreshing their feeds and opening shared links, indicating a widespread service problem.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues began rising steadily during the evening. By 8:17 pm IST, more than 1,200 complaints had already been logged across India. Within minutes, the number increased sharply, crossing 4,500 reports by 8:30 pm, suggesting the problem had intensified.

Users said that although notifications from the platform were still being delivered, the main feed would not load. Several people also reported seeing an error message on the mobile application stating, “Something went wrong, try reloading,” when attempting to use the service.

The disruption was not limited to India. Downdetector data showed that users in the United States were also affected, with over 14,000 outage reports recorded within a short span of 30 minutes.

The cause of the outage has not yet been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, users continue to face interruptions as the platform works to restore normal service.