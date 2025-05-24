X Down: Thousands affected as Elon Musk’s platform goes offline Elon Musk’s social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, suffered a major global outage on Friday, leaving millions of users unable to access the app or website. The issue has affected both mobile and desktop users, with over 5,000 reports logged on Downdetector globally.

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly known as Twitter) is reportedly facing a massive global outage. Several users have been reporting that they are unable to access their platform or even make a post on it. It was further reported that the app, as well as the website, is not working for thousands of Indian users and in other parts of the world as well.

This is not the first time that X has been down, and the owners have yet not address or stated about the issue.

Users are unable to log in or post

It was today evening(On May 24), when many people reported facing trouble while logging in to their official X account. Also, they stated that they are unable to refresh feeds or post content.

Downdetector.com, a popular website for tracking real-time outages, received more than 5,000 complaints worldwide, confirming a widespread technical issue.

(Image Source : DOWN DETECTOR)X down

Outage hits India and global users

The outage has particularly affected the mobile users on Android and iPhone, and the desktop users are also facing difficulties, as per the report filed on Downdetector. In India, frustrated users took to other platforms to confirm that X was not loading for them, as well as it was showing an error message.

No official statement yet

By the time of writing, no official statement has been issued by Elon Musk or X Corp, as usual, regarding the cause of the downtime. It remains unclear whether the outage is due to server failure, technical maintenance or a potential cyberattack.

What is X (formerly known as Twitter)?

X is a popular microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk and it enables the users to share real-time updates in short posts called "tweets." The service can be accessed via iOS, Android, and web platforms and has millions of daily active users worldwide.

Although my personal X handle is responsive, but official India TV page has been witnessing some trouble in posting, reloading the page or opening any existing accounts (loading previous posts).