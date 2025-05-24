Amazon Prime Air drone delivery servcie starts: Get your iPhone in just 1 hour Amazon has introduced its advanced drone delivery service, Prime Air, to deliver gadgets like iPhones and AirPods within 60 minutes. Initially launched in select US cities, the MK30 drones can deliver lightweight items under 2 kg directly to customers' homes.

New Delhi:

Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce portals, has leapt into smart logistics by rolling out its latest drone-based delivery system called Prime Air. The new service aims at cutting down delivery time to just an hour, This service is set to change the way gadgets like iPhones and other electronics are delivered.

Buy iPhones, get delivery in 10 minutes

Customers in selected US cities like Texas and Arizona can now enjoy ultra-fast delivery. Products like the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phones, AirPods, AirTags, smart rings, and even video doorbells can now be delivered using Amazon's new MK30 drones. These drones ensure delivery in under an hour, sometimes in just 10 minutes.

On official X (earlier known as Twitter) page, Amazon posted, "Exciting update in drone delivery from Amazon: Prime Air is now expanding its selection to include popular electronics with lithium-ion batteries, like phones, AirTags, and even grilling thermometers."

They further wrote, "Customers who are in eligible areas for drone delivery in Texas and Arizona can now receive those items from order to doorstep in just 60 minutes or less, thanks to Prime Air’s new MK30 drone."

How it works: Advanced drone tech in action

The MK30 drones are programmed to scan for a safe landing spot like a yard or open space near your home. They hover at a height of about 13 feet and gently drop the package. Previously, drones relied on QR codes to find delivery spots, but now the onboard system intelligently detects where to release the package without external codes.

60,000 Products are eligible for drone delivery via Amazon Air

This service is not just limited to phones. Amazon has included over 60,000 lightweight products eligible for drone delivery. The key condition? The product must weigh less than 2 kg.

To avoid failed deliveries due to bad weather, Amazon has integrated a 75-minute weather forecasting system, helping drones avoid hazardous conditions. If bad weather is predicted, customers are informed in advance.

What does it mean for the Indian users?

While this futuristic delivery system is currently available in select US cities, such innovations are expected to reach other global markets, including India, soon. This service sets a new benchmark in fast, efficient, and smart e-commerce logistics.