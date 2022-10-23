Windows 11 Update: This new feature will make file sharing easier

Follow us on Image Source : WINDOWS 11 Windows 11

Microsoft has rolled out a number of new features, including file sharing, which will aim at enhancing the user experience. The new update will help the users to share files and photos easily to Windows 11 OS.

To make sharing files more accessible, Microsoft has enhanced the Windows Share experience so that users could share files with more discoverable devices nearby directly from their desktop, Photos, Snipping Tool, File Explorer, Xbox and other apps.

In an official statement, Microsoft said, "Today, we are excited to announce the availability of new features in Windows 11 along with some exciting new experiences to help you be your most productive and creative, while also having fun."

The company further said, "Announced in September, these new features and experiences begin to be available today and are a continuation of our commitment and journey to deliver continuous innovation in Windows to inspire and empower you."

The taskbar is getting two highly requested enhancements.

First, if you like to pin a more extensive selection of apps to your taskbar than space allows, Taskbar gives you an entry point to an overflow menu that will enable you to view all your overflowed apps in one space.

Second, when you right-click on the taskbar, in addition to Taskbar Settings, you will also see an option to jump directly into your Task Manager.

"These improvements have been made in direct response to your feedback and to give you access to what is important with a single click," the company said.

The company also announced the Memories feature, which resurfaces pictures users have saved on OneDrive, making revisiting life's magical moments simple and effortless.

Through its partnership with Amazon, you can now access Android apps and games from the Amazon Appstore, generally available in 31 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US, among others.

With more than 50,000 titles to choose from, it's easy to discover and download your favourite apps and games on your Windows device.

