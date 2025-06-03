Windows 11 to get major recovery and setup upgrades: Boot failure fixes and easy PC transfers coming soon Microsoft is testing major new features for Windows 11, including Quick Machine Recovery to fix boot failures automatically and a PC-to-PC migration tool to help users easily transfer data to a new system. These upgrades are part of the latest Dev channel preview build 26200.5622.

New Delhi:

Microsoft has rolled out Preview Build 26200.5622 in the Dev channel of Windows 11, introducing several highly anticipated features to help both novice and experienced users deal with common PC headaches, like boot failures and new device setup.

Quick machine recovery: Fix boot failures automatically

A standout feature in this build is Quick Machine Recovery (QMR), which was first teased at Microsoft Ignite 2024. Once enabled in the Settings app, QMR can step in when a PC fails to boot by using the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).

Through this environment, the PC connects to a local network and sends diagnostic data to Microsoft. The system then attempts to download a patch or fix to resolve the issue without user intervention.

This will eventually become a default setting on Windows 11 Home devices, while business PCs will allow IT admins to manage the feature manually.

PC-to-PC migration tool arrives in backup app

Another major feature now being tested is a PC-to-PC migration tool, designed to make switching to a new Windows 11 device more seamless. While the full functionality isn’t active yet, users will notice a new pairing screen in the Backup app.

Once fully rolled out, the feature will let users move files, settings, and preferences to a new device during its setup process — perfect for less tech-savvy users.

(Image Source : FILE)Windows 11

One-click Android Screen Mirroring via Start Menu

Phone Link has also been updated with a new shortcut in the Start menu. Users can now mirror their Android phone screen with a single click, making multitasking and phone access from a PC more convenient.

Widgets Board and Copilot improvements

The widgets board now includes a navigation bar on the left, allowing users to switch between various dashboards, like a sports feed or games tab.

Additionally, Copilot+ PC users get a new Click to Do shortcut: “Draft with Copilot in Word.” This allows users to select any text and let AI expand it into a more detailed document.

A friendlier Windows for everyone

These features are geared toward making Windows 11 easier for beginners, especially when dealing with complex issues like boot failures or device setup.

While PC enthusiasts may be comfortable reinstalling apps and tweaking settings, many users will benefit from these automated, simplified processes. Although these updates are still in testing, they are expected to appear in the Windows 11 25H2 update later this year.