Windows 11 backlash grows: Microsoft regrets missteps, promises major improvements Microsoft is facing strong backlash from users and developers over recent Windows 11 updates. Windows chief Pavan Davuluri acknowledged the criticism, admitting that Microsoft has “a lot to fix,” even as the company continues pushing toward an autonomous, AI-driven ‘agentic OS’.

Microsoft has promoted Windows 11 as an AI-powered platform; however, the reaction it received is not exactly what was expected. Instead, the company faces quite broad criticism from long-time users and developers, saying that Windows now drifts away from stability, consistency, and power-user needs.

Now, Windows chief Pavan Davuluri has publicly conceded that Microsoft “has a lot of work to do”, a signal of rare regret about the current roadmap for Windows.

A single post unleashed a wave of criticism

The backlash began on November 10, when Davuluri posted on X saying that the future of Windows was "agentic"—an operating system that works autonomously across devices, cloud and AI.

Instead of generating hype for Microsoft Ignite, the post received days of heated responses. It quickly crossed a million views and hundreds of critical comments and eventually forced Davuluri to lock replies due to the negativity.

Many users reportedly expressed their thoughts over the updated OS, stating that Microsoft was ignoring basic OS improvements while over-focusing on flashy AI integrations.

Why are are long-time users upset?

Veteran Windows users and developers pointed to several recurring issues:

Inconsistent UI elements

Performance drops after updates

Annoying taskbar behaviour

Unfinished features, such as “small taskbar icons”

Growing instability with each AI-driven update

Some even claimed they had abandoned Windows altogether after decades of loyalty. The biggest complaint: Microsoft is prioritising AI experiments over reliability and developer needs.

Prominent tech commentator Gergely Orosz echoed the community's concerns, saying Windows no longer feels like a developer-friendly platform, pushing builders toward macOS or Linux.

Microsoft responds: “We hear you”

Davuluri responded directly to the criticism, acknowledging that the Windows team recognises the pain points and is regretful for falling short of expectations.

"We balance what we see in our product feedback systems with what we hear directly… both are important," he said, adding that issues around stability, performance, and UI consistency need immediate attention.

He added that Microsoft must show progress through actual updates, not just reassurance.

What Microsoft's "Agentic OS" Vision Actually Means

The "agentic OS" confused many users. In other words, Microsoft wants Windows to support autonomous AI agents capable of carrying out tasks across apps and services:

Planning trips

Automating workflows

Booking services

Handling routine work tasks

Today, these agents typically run inside applications and browsers. Microsoft wants to see them integrated right into Windows itself.

However, current AI agents remain slow, error-prone, and unpredictable—leading many to question whether it's too early for Microsoft to rebuild the OS around them.

A moment of realisation for Microsoft

For the first time in years, Microsoft has acknowledged outright that it misunderstood what users wanted. It is now under pressure to get the basics right before advancing with deeper AI features. Whether Windows 11 recoups user trust depends on how quickly Microsoft delivers improvements and how much it adjusts its AI-heavy strategy.