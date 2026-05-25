Why are smartphones becoming expensive in India? From AI chips to rising component costs

New Delhi:

If you have been following the Indian smartphone market, then you must have probably noticed how much things have changed. That smartphone that used to set you back Rs. 10,000 is now edging closer to Rs. 20,000, and it is not just the big brands hiking up prices. Across the board, from the fanciest flagships to so-called budget models, prices just keep climbing. Inflation’s part of the story, sure, but there's a lot more happening under the hood.

Expensive processors and AI hardware

Today’s smartphones are not messing around, as they come packed with serious hardware. We are talking AI-tuned processors, dedicated neural engines, graphics that’d put older gaming setups to shame, and beefier CPUs overall.

Qualcomm, MediaTek, and other chipmakers keep pushing the envelope for AI, gaming, and multitasking, but those advances come at a price. These chips cost a lot more to make than the old 4G ones did.

5G technology has increased costs

5G is everywhere now, and it’s not cheap. Compared to 4G networks, 5G smartphones need advanced modems, better antennas, improved cooling so your device does not melt, and bigger batteries to handle all that extra speed. Even entry-level phones need 5G these days. That single upgrade pushes prices up by default.

Premium cameras and displays add to pricing

People want the best in their handset:

High megapixels

AMOLED screens

Smooth refresh rates

OIS with insane zoom

Every time a feature jumps from flagship to mid-range, overall costs rise. Building a phone with a 200MP camera and a top-tier display means spending more on parts, and that reflects in the price tag.

Rising manufacturing and import costs

Manufacturing and importing add more pressure. The global supply chain’s taken a beating recently. Semiconductors are pricier, getting raw materials and shipping components is more expensive, and currency ups and downs don’t make things easier. Even with India pushing for more local assembly, premium components still come in from places like China, Taiwan, and South Korea—at a premium cost.

Longer software support means higher investment

Software support has a hidden price, too. Now, brands promise that you will get Android updates for years around 3 to 7 years. This will depend on the security patches, to keep your phone feeling new. Keeping those rolling out means hiring bigger teams and investing more in engineering. Eventually, you end up footing the bill as a customer.

AI features are becoming a major selling point

AI is everywhere, and that’s no accident.

Popular smartphone players like Samsung, Apple, Google, Xiaomi and more, are banking on AI tech like never before. You get fancy photo editing, live translation that works on the fly, smarter AI assistants, and features like AI-generated search summaries. But all these perks need powerful hardware and better cloud services, making devices even more expensive to develop.

Indian buyers are also spending more

Of course, what people want shapes what brands sell. Indian buyers today expect more—sleeker designs, powerful cameras, great gaming, long battery life, crazy-fast charging. This appetite for better experiences pushes brands to launch pricier models because, well, people are willing to pay.

Budget phones are no longer ‘Basic’

And “budget” doesn’t mean “basic” anymore. Where a cheap phone once just made calls and ran WhatsApp, now even the lowest-priced phones sport high-refresh displays, multiple cameras, fast charging, huge batteries, and 5G support. The whole idea of a budget smartphone in India has changed.

Overall, smartphones in India cost more because they do more, use better hardware, and meet rising expectations. The market’s moving fast, and those upgrades come at a price.