Friday, January 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp working on software with Apple Mac Catalyst: Know-more

WhatsApp working on software with Apple Mac Catalyst: Know-more

The NEW Mac app will come with three-panel interface which will provide access to archived chats, phone calls, starred messages and settings. The Catalyst app will include features which are not available in the Electron version, like file drag-and-drop and a spell-checker.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Updated on: January 27, 2023 17:48 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Mac application which will use the Apple Mac Catalyst development environment. The new software will enable the user to better use system resources.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces native beta for macOS: How does it work?

According to AppleInsider, at present- WhatsApp provides a web-based Electron app for Mac users in addition to its web app via browsers.

ALSO READ: Here is how you can use one WhatsApp account on two devices

Catalyst and Electron are software development frameworks that help developers to create desktop apps.

ALSO READ: How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

The new app has been in a closed beta for a few months, but now anyone can download the file on macOS Big Sur or later on the WhatsApp website, according to the report.

Following installation, it will display a QR code that users can scan with their iPhone to link their accounts using the WhatsApp iOS app.

Related Stories
WhatsApp brings 'Accidental delete' feature- Know everything

WhatsApp brings 'Accidental delete' feature- Know everything

Why did WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh accounts from India in November?

Why did WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh accounts from India in November?

How to save yourself from fake WhatsApp messages on Covid XBB variant

How to save yourself from fake WhatsApp messages on Covid XBB variant

WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

WhatsApp set to bring a new feature to select chats for Desktop beta: All you need to know

WhatsApp set to bring a new feature to select chats for Desktop beta: All you need to know

How to connect WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right?

How to connect WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right?

NIA files chargesheet in 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case for radicalizing youth over social media

NIA files chargesheet in 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case for radicalizing youth over social media

WhatsApp to roll out 'Report status update' feature for Android beta: Know more

WhatsApp to roll out 'Report status update' feature for Android beta: Know more

Here is how you can use one WhatsApp account on two devices

Here is how you can use one WhatsApp account on two devices

Makar Sankranti 2023: How to download festive wishes stickers

Makar Sankranti 2023: How to download festive wishes stickers

WhatsApp to bring 'Block' shortcut: All you need to know

WhatsApp to bring 'Block' shortcut: All you need to know

How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

WhatsApp for iOS update brings Search by date point on iPhone

WhatsApp for iOS update brings Search by date point on iPhone

WhatsApp introduces native beta for macOS: How does it work?

WhatsApp introduces native beta for macOS: How does it work?

The Mac app's three-panel interface provides access to archived chats, starred messages, phone calls, and settings.

The Catalyst app includes features not available in the Electron version, such as file drag-and-drop and a spell-checker, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant, on iOS.

The new shortcuts simplify interactions with group members as now the platform supports large groups of up to 1,024 participants, reports WABetainfo.

The new update will help group admins quickly manage and communicate with such a large number of participants in private.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News