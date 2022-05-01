Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM. WhatsApp working on showing status updates in chats list.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely working on the ability to view status updates right within the chats list in a future update of the app.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is under development so it has not been rolled out to beta testers yet.

"Another improvement for status updates is coming in a future update of WhatsApp beta," the report said.

"If you have an Instagram account, you know that it is also possible to view status updates right within the list of your private chats. Today, we can finally announce that the same feature is also coming to WhatsApp!" it added.

In a screenshot, it was seen that the contact had published a status update, which can also be seen right within the chats list or when the user is searching for chats and messages.

What will happen if the user click on chat cell & profile picture of contact?

If the user clicks on the chat cell, WhatsApp opens the conversation with the contact but if they click on the profile picture of the contact that published a status update, their status update shows up.

A recent report said that WhatsApp is likely working on a feature that would let users chat with the same account on multiple phones, or a phone and a tablet.

