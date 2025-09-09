WhatsApp Web users report widespread scrolling issue: How you can temporarily fix it WhatsApp Web users are reporting a scrolling issue in the browser. Users have taken to social media to raise this concern. However, with a trick, you can temporarily fix it.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has been experiencing a series of glitches recently. On Monday, September 8, the instant messaging platform faced a brief disruption, preventing users from logging into the web version of the service. On Tuesday, September 9, WhatsApp Web users are reporting a scrolling issue.

Users took to social media to report the problem, which seems to be affecting people globally. Our team at India TV has also experienced the same issue. We have found that refreshing the page temporarily fixes the problem, but users logging into the service may still encounter it. Neither WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, has commented on the issue yet.

Recent WhatsApp outage

The recent problems come just a day after the platform's brief disruption. On September 8, many users started having problems with both the website and the app around 1:10 PM. By 1:55 PM, approximately 290 people had reported issues. Most of the complaints, around 54 per cent, were about server connection troubles, while 24 per cent were related to the website itself, and 22 per cent had problems using the app.

WhatsApp fixes security issue for Apple devices

In a separate development, WhatsApp has patched a security vulnerability that allowed sophisticated attacks against "specific targeted users" on Apple devices. In a blog post, the messaging app, owned by Meta Platforms, stated that the vulnerability, combined with a bug in iOS and iPadOS, allowed hackers to exploit and steal information from Apple devices.

In a post on X, Amnesty's Security Lab researcher Donncha Ó Cearbhaill said the malicious campaign lasted about 90 days and may have affected other apps besides WhatsApp.

In a statement, WhatsApp confirmed that fewer than 200 users were targeted and that the company has notified those affected. All users have been encouraged to update their app to the latest version to fix the issue.

It is not yet clear who or which spyware vendor is behind the attacks. Apple also acknowledged the vulnerability in its systems and has issued patches to fix the flaws.

