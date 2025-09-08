Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge leaked renders reveal iPhone 17 Pro-like camera design The first look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge has been revealed. This premium Samsung phone will be launched early next year.

CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge have been leaked online, revealing the design of the company's upcoming premium smartphone. The leaked images show a design that is strikingly similar to the rumored iPhone 17 series, particularly the iPhone 17 Pro.

Design Similarity: A new trend?

The renders, shared by tipster OnLeaks, show the upcoming Samsung phone with a flat display and rounded corners—a design element also seen in recent iPhone 17 Pro leaks. The rear of the device features two camera sensors and a flash, which also bears a resemblance to Apple's rumored design. The phone has a USB-C port and speaker at the bottom, with power and volume buttons on the right side.

While Samsung is known for its innovation, this potential design convergence has sparked online discussions about whether major brands are beginning to adopt similar design philosophies.

iPhone 17 Pro launch and expected upgrades

The new iPhone 17 series is set to be introduced globally, including in India, on September 9, 2025. Numerous features of this series have also been leaked online, with Apple expected to bring significant upgrades to its new lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge: Expected launch and specs

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series early next year. This series will reportedly include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Air, and a new Galaxy S26 Edge to replace the Plus model.

Design: The Galaxy S26 Edge is rumoured to be Samsung's thinnest phone yet. Leaks suggest it could be as slim as 5.5mm, a major decrease from the already thin Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm).

Display: The device will likely feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The phone is rumored to be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which offers significant performance and efficiency gains.

Camera: The phone is expected to pack a high-resolution 200MP main camera, among other sensors, for enhanced photography.

