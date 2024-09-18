WhatsApp to soon get one Instagram Stories feature: Here's how it will work

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp upcoming feature

Meta regularly adds new features to its messaging app, WhatsApp, to improve the user experience. The company also owns other products such as Facebook and Instagram. While each platform used to have its own unique features, Meta is now introducing similar features across all its platforms. WhatsApp will soon have a feature in its Status updates similar to Instagram. This new feature will allow users to mention others in their status updates, similar to how it works in Instagram Stories. When a user is mentioned, they will be notified about the status update. Additionally, the status update mention feature will be private, so only the person who posted the update and the mentioned users will be able to see it.

According to WABetaInfo, the new update in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.3 includes a feature that is not visible yet. Users enrolled in the Google Beta Programme won't be able to test it. The update allows users to tag their saved contacts in their status updates, a feature referred to as "mentions."

The "@" mention icon appears in the text field, allowing users to notify their contacts. The mentioned user will receive a message and a notification, and they can view and reshare the status. Once updated, the mentioned user's name will appear under the user's name, but only the user and the mentioned individual will be able to see it, ensuring privacy.

Meanwhile, Meta AI has been making strides in its chat functionality and is now working on developing a voice mode feature. This feature will allow users to interact with Meta AI using voice commands, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company claims that this voice mode will be less controversial and more user-friendly than existing voice AI tools.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also working on offering users the option to choose different voices for Meta AI. The feature is set to launch with the voice mode update and will provide a variety of voice options based on pitch and tone. Users will have the ability to select from 3 distinct UK voices and two US voices, allowing them to personalise their interactions with Meta AI by choosing a voice that matches their accent, style, or preference.

