Meta AI on WhatsApp set to offer multiple voice options, including celebrity voices

Under Meta’s umbrella, WhatsApp has been continuously working towards improving the user experience by enhancing its Meta AI capabilities. Week after week, several updates are being revealed to enhance the user experience and how the popular messaging platform is incorporating new features, to make the interactions more personalized and engaging for users.

Here is a closer look at the latest developments.

Meta AI transforms WhatsApp’s Chat interface.

WhatsApp first introduced Meta AI into its chat interface, enabling users to interact smoothly with the chatbot. By simply typing a text prompt, users can now clear queries, discover exciting recipes, create images, and perform a variety of other tasks.

This user-friendly integration made Meta AI a powerful tool for daily use.

Voice Mode feature

After the success of Meta AI’s chat functionality, the instant messaging platform has been developing a Meta AI voice mode feature. Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, this feature will be enabling the users to interact with Meta AI using voice commands. Although the feature is still in development, it further claims to be less controversial and more user-friendly than existing voice AI tools.

Multiple Voice Options for Meta AI

WABetaInfo report further stated that WhatsApp is working on offering users the ability to select different voices for Meta AI. This feature is expected to launch with the voice mode update and will provide a variety of voice options based on pitch and tone.

Users will be able to choose from 3 distinct UK voices and two US voices, enabling them to personalize their interactions with Meta AI by selecting a voice that aligns with their accent, style, or preference.

Public Figure Voices on Meta AI, to add a familiar tone

Another exciting upcoming feature is the addition of celebrity voices. While the exact names of these public figures have not been revealed yet, WhatsApp is expected to offer 4 more voices from well-known personalities.

This will further enable the users to engage with Meta AI using voices they recognize and admire, by making the interaction more enjoyable and motivational.

Will Meta AI support other languages?

By the time of writing, the voice feature is available in English. However, there is a strong possibility that WhatsApp might introduce support for other languages, including Hindi, to cater to its global audience, as the feature evolves. This would further make Meta AI even more accessible and personalized for users around the world.

A more engaging user experience

By offering a range of voice options, including regional accents and celebrity voices, WhatsApp has aimed at making Meta AI more engaging and relatable. Whether users prefer a specific tone, personality or accent, this new feature will enhance the overall experience and make interacting with the chatbot feel more natural and enjoyable.

