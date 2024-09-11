Asus ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S15 OLED laptops launched in India under premium range

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS Asus ProArt PZ13

Asus, a popular consumer tech brand has expanded its laptop lineup with the launch of two new models in the Indian market- the ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S15 OLED. Both laptops are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processors and feature impressive premium specifications.

Here are the details about the new lineups:

Pricing and Availability

Asus ProArt PZ13 is priced at Rs 1,39,990 Vivobook S15 OLED is priced at Rs 1,04,990

Both laptops are available for purchase online as well as offline mode via various channels.

Key Specifications and Features

The new laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor

It comes with a 15.6-inch 3K Lumina OLED display

The device is powerful enough with a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

The device comes with 1TB SSD storage to back enough content on the device

On the battery front, the laptop comes with a 3-cell 70Wh battery charger

With all the high-end features, the laptop weight around 1.42 kg

This laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor

The device comes with a 13.3-inch 3K Lumina OLED touchscreen display

The device comes with a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

For storage, the device comes with 1TB SSD storage

The device comes with a 70Wh charger to power up the device fast enough

Overall, the device weights less than 0.89 kg

About the performance and displays

Both laptops are said to come with impressive performance, all thanks to their powerful processors and ample RAM. The Lumina OLED displays on both models provide vibrant visuals and excellent colour accuracy.

Features and connectivity

The Vivobook S15 OLED and ProArt PZ13- both the devices come with a range of features and connectivity options, including HDMI, USB Type-C ports and SD card readers.

A blend of style and performance

The new laptops from Asus offer a combination of sleek designs, stunning displays and powerful performance. Whether you are a professional or a creative individual, these laptops are said to have it all to offer.

