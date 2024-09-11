Wednesday, September 11, 2024
     
Google's new 'Ask Photos' feature: A game-changer for Photo Search

Google has unveiled a revolutionary new feature called ‘Ask Photos’, which has been designed to transform the way you search for photos and videos on your device. The feature empowers you to use natural language to describe scenes or situations and it will then deliver the most relevant results.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2024 15:04 IST
Google, ask photos
Image Source : FILE Google Ask Photos

Google has introduced a groundbreaking new feature called ‘Ask Photos’ to revolutionize the photo and video search on your device. The feature is powered by Google's Gemini AI models, and the ‘Ask Photos’ will enable the users to use natural language which will describe scenes or situations, and it will further deliver the most relevant results.

Ask Photos: A more easy way to search for memories and stores photos

How does Ask Photos work?

  1. Conversational Search: Unlike traditional keyword-based searches, the new Ask Photos feature will let you ask questions or describe scenes in plain language.
  2. Intelligent understanding: The new feature is used in advanced AI to analyze the context of your images, identifying people, places and objects.
  3. Refined Results: If the initial search does not yield the desired results, you could add more details to refine the search as per the requirement.

Beyond basic searches

Ask Photos feature will go beyond simple keyword searches, that enables the users to:

  1. Find specific memories: Easily locate photos of specific events, people, or places.
  2. Create trip summaries: Quickly review photos from your travels.
  3. Select the best photos: Choose the most memorable images for shared albums.

A powerful tool for photo organizing

Ask Photos feature is a considerably valuable tool which will organize and manage your photo collections. With its ability to understand natural language and deliver relevant results, it makes finding the perfect photo a breeze.

ALSO READ: Asus ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S15 OLED laptops launched in India under premium range

Asus, a popular consumer tech brand has expanded its laptop lineup with the launch of two new models in the Indian market- the ProArt PZ13 and Vivobook S15 OLED. Both laptops are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processors and feature impressive premium specifications.

ALSO READ: Apple's iPhone exports from India surges to USD 5 billion in 5 months

The PLI scheme has significantly boosted Apple's iPhone exports from India, which has reached USD 5 bn in the first 5 months of the current fiscal year. This marks a substantial 50 per cent rise increase compared to last year's period.

