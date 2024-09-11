Google's new 'Ask Photos' feature: A game-changer for Photo Search

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Ask Photos

Google has introduced a groundbreaking new feature called ‘Ask Photos’ to revolutionize the photo and video search on your device. The feature is powered by Google's Gemini AI models, and the ‘Ask Photos’ will enable the users to use natural language which will describe scenes or situations, and it will further deliver the most relevant results.

Ask Photos: A more easy way to search for memories and stores photos

How does Ask Photos work?

Conversational Search: Unlike traditional keyword-based searches, the new Ask Photos feature will let you ask questions or describe scenes in plain language. Intelligent understanding: The new feature is used in advanced AI to analyze the context of your images, identifying people, places and objects. Refined Results: If the initial search does not yield the desired results, you could add more details to refine the search as per the requirement.

Beyond basic searches

Ask Photos feature will go beyond simple keyword searches, that enables the users to:

Find specific memories: Easily locate photos of specific events, people, or places. Create trip summaries: Quickly review photos from your travels. Select the best photos: Choose the most memorable images for shared albums.

A powerful tool for photo organizing

Ask Photos feature is a considerably valuable tool which will organize and manage your photo collections. With its ability to understand natural language and deliver relevant results, it makes finding the perfect photo a breeze.

