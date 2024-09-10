WhatsApp to soon enable users to send, receive messages from Telegram, Signal, more

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp interoperability

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will make the platform interoperable soon. The upcoming feature will allow third-party chats on the platform. In simple terms it means, WhatsApp users will be able to send and receive messages from other instant messaging platforms. Last week, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, announced that the app will become interoperable. This decision was made in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) being enforced by the European Union in 2022. Previously, Meta had requested an extension, citing difficulties in implementing end-to-end encryption with third-party apps. However, Meta now states that these issues have been resolved and that WhatsApp is prepared to introduce the feature to users. Here’s how this feature will work.

WhatsApp interoperability feature

Meta announced in a newsroom post that it took an additional six months to build the technical aspects of an interoperable feature enabling users to interact with people on different messaging apps. This feature will also be integrated with Messenger, the messaging app linked to Facebook. According to Meta, the integration of the feature will prioritise user privacy and security as much as possible.

How WhatsApp users will receive messages from other apps?

WhatsApp is planning to introduce new notifications to alert users about third-party chats. Users will receive a reminder each time a new messaging app becomes available on WhatsApp. The platform will also introduce an onboarding flow for users to enable third-party chats. This will allow users to select the third-party apps from which they wish to receive messages and to manage their inbox preferences.

Users will have the option to keep third-party chats separate from the main inbox interface or merge them all together. Those who prefer to keep them separate can choose to have messages delivered to a dedicated folder.

What about groups and video calls?

WhatsApp users will also be able to utilise app-specific features such as message reactions, direct replies, typing indicators, and read receipts. In addition, the company will offer options to create groups and make voice and video calls in 2027. Meta has announced that it's working with third-party messaging services to ensure a safe experience for WhatsApp users.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's old app is being discontinued in 54 days, update to avoid losing your account