WhatsApp's old app is being discontinued in 54 days, update to avoid losing your account

WhatsApp's widespread usage for instant messaging is unmatched. The company continually introduces new features and updates to enhance user experience. Over the past year, numerous impressive features have been released, catering to both mobile and desktop users. Now, the company is preparing to roll out a significant update specifically for Mac users. WhatsApp is set to replace Mac's existing Electron-based WhatsApp desktop app with a new app called Catalyst.

WABetaInfo, the company's monitoring website, has shared essential details about the upcoming updates in this Meta-owned app. According to WABetaInfo's report, the old instant messaging app will cease to function on Mac desktops after 54 days. WhatsApp has already commenced notifying users about this impending change.

Additionally, WABetaInfo has unveiled a screenshot of the forthcoming updates. It's evident from the screenshot that users are being informed that the Electron app will no longer operate on desktops after the 54-day period. To continue using WhatsApp on the desktop, users will need to transition to the Catalyst app.

The company has assured that when switching from the old app to the new one, data will seamlessly shift to the updated app. For those currently using the old app, it's advisable to back up personal data to avoid potential issues in the future.

Leaked information suggests that users can expect superior performance from the Catalyst app. Additionally, they will benefit from enhanced security features. The new app offers improved integration of Mac OS features compared to the Electron-based version, designed with a specific focus on Mac OS by WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is gearing up to unveil a new chat filter feature for users. This functionality will be available in the upcoming Android 2.24.18.16 beta through the Google Play Store for updates. The chat filter option will be positioned in the top right corner of the chat list, allowing users to effortlessly search through contacts and specific chats.

