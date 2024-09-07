Apple Watch Series 10 rumoured to include sleep apnea detection: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple Watch

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to have an upgraded ECG sensor that may be capable of detecting sleep apnoea, as per media reports. Sleep apnoea is a serious sleep disorder characterised by repeated starts and stops in breathing during sleep. Those affected may experience pauses in breathing, snorting, and gasping, resulting in decreased blood oxygen levels, which can be life-threatening.

Apple Watch Series 10 sleep tracking feature

According to reports, the new Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a sleep tracking function that allows it to identify sleep apnoea in users. It can then notify the user and suggest further assessments.

Notably, the processing of health data collected by these sensors is said to undergo changes. This involves the use of new algorithms in the Health app on the iPhone to detect atrial fibrillation, rather than relying solely on the Apple Watch itself.

The much-anticipated event, titled "Its Glowtime," is anticipated to occur on September 9.

Apple Watch Series 10 other features

Some potential features of the Watch Series 10 include slightly larger displays and a thinner case, which will be available in 44mm and 48mm sizes.

Additionally, it is expected to have enhanced water resistance to support the Apple Watch Ultra’s Depth app.

Another rumoured feature is "Reflections," a watch face that reacts to ambient light.

Despite these additions, it is unlikely that the Apple Watch Series 10 will include the blood oxygen sensor feature, which was removed from existing watches following a patent dispute with Masimo.

The Apple Watch is known for providing heart health features such as high and low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness tracking, irregular rhythm notifications, the ECG app, and atrial fibrillation (AFib) history. It has also played a crucial role in saving numerous lives.

For instance, in May, the Apple Watch Series 7 notified a woman in Delhi of an abnormal heart rhythm, potentially saving her life. Similarly, in January, a doctor in London used the Apple Watch's banned pulse oximeter, which monitors blood oxygen levels, to assist an elderly woman mid-flight.

Last year, the Apple Watch summoned an ambulance to aid a trail runner who had fallen during a run, potentially saving their life.

