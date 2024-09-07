iPhone 13 gets heavy discount ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Here's where to get one

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 13

If you're interested in buying an iPhone at a discounted price, there's good news for you. Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series on September 9, which will include 4 new phone models. As the new series approaches, the prices of older iPhones have dropped, making it much more affordable to fulfil your iPhone dream. The biggest price drops are being seen in the iPhone 13 series prior to the iPhone 16 series launch. Significant discounts are available for all variants of the iPhone 13 series at this time, allowing you to purchase an iPhone 13 at the price of a flagship Android smartphone. Here are all the details of offer available for one of the iPhone 13 models.

iPhone 13 512GB variant offer:

The e-commerce website Flipkart is offering great deals on the iPhone 13 to its customers. The 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 series, listed at a price of Rs 89,600, is currently available with a 29 percent discount.

With this flat discount, you can purchase this variant of the iPhone 13 for just Rs 62,999. This offer provides a direct saving of Rs 26,601. Additionally, you can take advantage of bank and exchange offers to save even more money.

For instance:

You will receive a 5 percent cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card for the purchase.

If you opt for a 12-month EMI with an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can save Rs 750.

Furthermore, Flipkart is offering a generous exchange offer where you can trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 58,850.

Image Source : FLIPKARTiPhone 13 512GB variant discount

iPhone 13 specifications:

iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

The display is protected by Ceramic Shield glass.

It comes with iOS 15 out of the box and is upgradable to iOS 18.

The iPhone 13 is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, it offers a dual camera setup at the rear with 12 + 12 megapixel sensors, and a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

It is powered by a 3240mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

