Google Pixel 7 Pro gets Rs 42,000 discount: Here's where you can find it

Google recently launched its Pixel 9 Series smartphone in India. The newly launched Pixel 9 Series includes Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Pro XL and Pixel Pro Fold. Google's Pixel smartphones are classified as premium smartphones due to their unique design and powerful features. While they are quite expensive, there is currently a great discount available on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This flagship smartphone is known for its exceptional camera and overall performance. Here are all the details you need to know about discounts on Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro discount

Flipkart is offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro at a significant discount. Originally priced at Rs 84,999, it is now available for just Rs 44,999, giving you a direct saving of Rs 40,000. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can avail 5 percent cashback. Moreover, customers can also benefit from an exchange offer of up to Rs 43,750 by trading in their old smartphones.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, released in 2022, features an aluminium frame, glass back panel, and IP68 water resistance. It boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone comes with Android 13, upgradeable to Android 14, and offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Its camera setup includes a 50+48+12 megapixel lens and a 10.8 megapixel front camera. Furthermore, it is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 23W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, India has overtaken the US and is now the world's second-largest market for 5G handsets, after China, as reported by Counterpoint Research. In the first half of 2024, global 5G handset shipments rose by 20 percent. Apple was at the forefront of global 5G handset shipments, holding over 25 percent of the market share, largely due to strong shipments of the iPhone 15 series and 14 series.

