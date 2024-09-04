Apple cuts ties with THIS Indian bank, ending discounts and cashbacks

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone discount offers

Apple has delivered a big blow to Indian users ahead of the launch of the iPhone 16 Series. Those hoping to purchase an affordable iPhone during the festive season may be disappointed. Apple has parted ways with HDFC Bank, its partner of five years, meaning users will no longer be eligible for cashback and discount offers on HDFC Bank cards. However, this split is temporary, as the bank has indicated that the partnership may resume in the near future. This decision has been made in light of cost-to-income considerations.

The partnership, which lasted five years, has come to an end. According to reports, HDFC Bank had a five-year partnership with Apple, offering users attractive cashback on Apple products. HDFC Bank has temporarily put the partnership on hold to reassess its nature, with a decision regarding future collaboration pending a review of cost-to-income.

Following the end of the partnership, users will no longer receive exclusive discounts on HDFC Bank cards.

Apple inaugurated physical retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai in India last year and plans to open stores in other metro cities. In the future, the company may introduce exclusive discounts and offers, possibly in conjunction with American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Details of cashback offers for the new iPhone series will be announced after the launch of the iPhone 16 Series. Apple has listed these three banks on its official website, while HDFC Bank's name is currently absent.

Meanwhile, Apple plans to exclusively use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and beyond, moving away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs). This information comes from Japan's Nikkei newspaper. Television and smartphone manufacturers are choosing OLED displays over LCDs because they can deliver more vivid colours and sharper contrast, which is perfect for high-definition videos. This shift to OLED displays will lead to Japan's Sharp Corp and Japan Display being excluded from Apple's handset business.

