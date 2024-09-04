Google Pixel 7 gets heavy discount, available under Rs 30,000 on Flipkart

Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
For those seeking a smartphone with stock Android experience and premium features, the Google Pixel 7 is available at a heavy discount on Flipkart.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2024 8:21 IST
Google Pixel 7 discount
Image Source : REUTERS Google Pixel 7 discount

Google recently launched its Pixel 9 Series smartphones recently. The launched smartphone series includes Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Xl, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Just after the launch of these smartphones, the tech giant discounted some older Pixel smartphones which include Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, Pixel 7 is currently available for sale on the e-commerce website Flipkart at heavy discount. Here are all the details you need to know. 

Google Pixel 7 discount 

Google Pixel 7 was launched in India on October 6, 2022. During the launch, the smartphone was available for Rs 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Currently, the smartphone is available for Rs 32,999 after 45 percent discount. 

In addition to this, interested buyers can also avail Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. This offer will further reduce the price of the smartphone to Rs 30,999. 

Flipkart is also offering Rs 2,000 extra off in exchange for selected models. 

Google Pixel 7 specifications 

The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with IP68 protection against dust and water, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a horizontal camera bar design.

The phone is powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chip, with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, accompanied by a 10.8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear setup can record up to 4K 60fps video, while the front camera can record 4K video at 30fps.

Other features of the phone include stereo speakers, a 4,335mAh battery, and support for 30W fast charging and wireless charging. The device will be available in three colours – Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with Rs 23,500 discount: Check offers here

