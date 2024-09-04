Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with Rs 23,500 discount: Check offers here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google recently launched its Google Pixel 9 Series smartphones in India. The newly launched Pixel Series includes Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Xl, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones. The latest chamshell smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is the second foldable smartphone from the tech giant. Its predecessor Pixel Fold is not available for sale in India. However, after three weeks of its launch, the foldable smartphone is available for sale in the country starting today. Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for sale via Flipkart with attractive offers. Here are all the details you need to know.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold sale and offers

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for sale starting today (September 4) at 12 PM onwards. The smartphone is available in a single variant with 16GB and 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 1,72,999 and available in a single Obsidian colour via Flipkart.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 10,000 instant discount on the purchase of the smartphone using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to this, buyers can also get Rs 13,500 extra off by exchanging their old smartphone.

These offers will reduce the price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Rs 1,49,499.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with an 8-inch OLED panel featuring a 2K (2152×2076) resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,800 nits HDR, and 2,700 nits peak brightness, as well as 24-bit colour support.

It also has a 6.3-inch OLED cover screen with FHD+ (2424×1080) resolution, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,800 nits HDR, 2,700 nits peak brightness, and 24-bit colour support.

At its core, it has the Tensor G4 SoC paired with a Titan M2 security co-processor. The device is powered by a 4,650mAh battery with 45W wired charging and Qi wireless charging support.

It features a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto zoom lens with 5x optical and 20x super-resolution zoom support.

Additionally, it has a 10MP front camera on the cover display as well as another 10MP front camera on the main display.

