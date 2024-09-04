iPhones to get new improved display starting with iPhone SE 4: Report

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone display

Apple plans to use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and beyond, completely moving away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs), according to Japan's Nikkei newspaper. Television and smartphone makers are opting for OLED displays over LCDs because they can deliver more vivid colours and sharper contrast, which is perfect for high-definition videos. The shift to OLED displays will mean that Japan's Sharp Corp and Japan Display will be excluded from Apple's handset business.

Instead, Apple has started placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE model from China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display, as reported by Nikkei.

About a decade ago, Sharp and Japan Display had a combined 70 percent share of iPhone displays, but they have recently supplied LCDs only for the iPhone SE and do not mass-produce OLED displays for smartphones, the report added. Apple first used OLED panels in the iPhone X, unveiled in 2017, and has since switched to OLEDs for premium iPhone models. The company also introduced OLED screens to the latest generation iPad Pro models launched in May.

When contacted by Reuters, Sharp, Japan Display, and LG Display declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, ahead of iPhone 16 Series launch, a leaked picture surfaced online, showing a new golden colour option for the Pro model of the iPhone 16. This new colour, rumoured to be named Desert Titanium, may replace the previous Blue Titanium. There are also speculations that Apple might introduce White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium colour options for this model.

The leaked image also reveals a MagSafe clear case for the iPhone 16 Pro, suggesting a light golden colour for the phone. Additionally, the image shows a new capture button, which will be a dedicated feature for the camera app in the new iPhone 16 series.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with Rs 23,500 discount: Check offers here

Inputs from Reuters