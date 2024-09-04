iPhone 16 Pro to get new golden colour: A sneak peek surfaced ahead of official launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15 (representational image)

Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 16 Series on September 9. Ahead of the scheduled launch, a leaked picture online reveals a new golden colour variant of the Pro model, which will complement the standard black and silver options. This iPhone 16 Pro new model, rumoured to be called Desert Titanium, might replace the previous Blue Titanium colour.

Additionally, it's speculated that Apple may introduce White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium colour options for this model. The leaked image also showcases a MagSafe clear case for the iPhone 16 Pro in the back, hinting at a light golden colour for the phone.

Furthermore, the image reveals a new capture button, which will be a dedicated feature for the camera app in the new iPhone 16 series.

In terms of features, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display with the thinnest bezels yet, providing an edge-to-edge display. The phone might be powered by the A18 Pro Bionic chipset with AI support.

Camera enhancements are also anticipated, with a 48MP ultra wide angle camera and a tetra prism telephoto camera. Moreover, the phone could feature a large 4,676mAh battery, along with many other significant upgrades.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the iPhone 16 will be available in five colour options: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. It seems that the yellow colour option, which was available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, may not be included in the upcoming series based on a leaked video.

In addition to this, a video of the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy recently surfaced on social media, offering a preview of the phone's design just days before its launch. The video, shared by the YouTube channel TechBoiler, showcased the overall design of the dummy iPhone 16 Pro Max in the Desert Titanium colour. This colour is different from the previously leaked gold and brown dummy models. Similar to the Pro model, the Pro Max model also features a matte texture and chrome finish.

