iPhone 16 rumoured to be offered in five colours, one classic shade missing

Apple has announced the launch date of iPhone 16 Series and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its launch. The tech giant is set to unveil four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max - on September 9, 2024. Numerous details about the series have already been leaked prior to the launch. A significant update regarding the colour options of the new iPhone has emerged.

A trending dummy video showcasing the iPhone 16 series has surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse of the colour options. Reports suggest that customers can expect five colour choices for the iPhone 16, with the possibility of the yellow colour option being omitted from the series.

The leaked video has indicated that the iPhone 16 series will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White colour options. Notably, the previous iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were released in Black, Blue, Pink, Green, and Yellow colours. However, it appears that the yellow colour variant may not be included in the upcoming series.

Significant changes are expected in the iPhone 16 series, including an updated camera module, a larger display, and a new chipset. Constant leaks about the series have hinted at these anticipated alterations ahead of its official launch.

Meanwhile, a video of the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy has recently appeared on social media, giving a sneak peek at the phone's design just days before its launch. The video, posted by the YouTube channel TechBoiler, revealed the overall design of the dummy iPhone 16 Pro Max in the Desert Titanium colour, which is different from the previously leaked gold and brown dummies. Similar to the Pro model, the Pro Max model also features a matte texture and chrome finish.

Reports indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a 6.9-inch display and could be the first phone to feature the thinnest bezel, providing an edge-to-edge display. It is also rumoured to be equipped with an A18 Bionic chipset and support artificial intelligence.

