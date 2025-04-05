WhatsApp to roll out 3 new features for voice and video calls, with significant enhancements soon WhatsApp is the largest instant messaging platform in the world. WhatsApp will introduce three new features for voice and video calls to its millions of users.

WhatsApp has established itself as the most widely used instant messaging app globally, serving as a crucial platform for chatting, voice calls, and video calls. With around 3.5 billion users relying on it daily, WhatsApp has seamlessly integrated into our routines. The company consistently introduces new features to enrich the user experience, and they've recently announced yet another enhancement. In the first three months of 2025 alone, WhatsApp has launched several new features and is actively developing more to roll out in the near future. One of the latest updates focuses on improving the calling and video calling experience for users.

Details about these upcoming features were shared by the popular website WABetainfo. They discovered these enhancements in the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android available on the Google Play Store, indicating that WhatsApp is adding three new functionalities specifically for voice and video calls. Currently, these features are available to beta users.

New features coming on WhatsApp

One exciting addition is the mute button, which will allow users to silence incoming voice call notifications. This means users can now answer calls while keeping their microphone muted.

Another improvement targets video calling. With the new update, users will have the option to disable their video before answering a video call, making the process more convenient. Previously, users had to turn off the camera after picking up the call, which could be a hassle. Additionally, WhatsApp plans to introduce emoji reactions during video calls soon, enabling users to express their feelings in real-time while chatting.

In other news, WhatsApp reported that approximately 9.7 million accounts were banned in India during February. If users are experiencing difficulties accessing their accounts, it may be due to a ban imposed by the company. According to WhatsApp, around 1.4 million of these accounts were removed proactively, prior to receiving any user complaints.

