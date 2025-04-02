Avoid these actions on WhatsApp, even unintentionally, as Meta bans 9.7 million accounts It's important to be careful, as even a small mistake can lead to your WhatsApp account being banned. Recently, Meta banned 9.7 million accounts for various violations.

WhatsApp has become an indispensable application in today’s world, with over 3.5 billion users globally relying on this instant messaging platform. It not only facilitates staying connected with friends and family but also assists with various daily tasks. However, a lack of caution could lead to your WhatsApp account being blocked, which can disrupt your important activities. Recently, WhatsApp announced that it banned around 9.7 million accounts in India during the month of February alone. If you're facing issues accessing your account, it's possible that it may have been banned by the company. According to WhatsApp, about 1.4 million of these accounts were removed proactively, even before any user complaints were lodged.

Reasons for account bans

WhatsApp has published its monthly security report, stating that actions were taken against these accounts for security breaches and violations of the platform's rules. A company spokesperson mentioned that WhatsApp is continuously tightening its policies to combat spam, fake messages, and fraudulent activities.

To ensure a safe and seamless user experience, WhatsApp employs artificial intelligence, data science, advanced security measures, and cutting-edge technology. This helps in protecting users from potential fraud and closely monitoring those who violate the platform’s rules.

Avoid these mistakes on WhatsApp

Your account could be blocked if you send spam messages on WhatsApp. Be mindful not to forward messages or social media posts unnecessarily. It’s crucial to refrain from sharing hate speech or any content that could hurt sentiments. Additionally, avoid sending adult material or anything related to criminal activity on the messaging platform.

Meanwhile, now, when WhatsApp users create a new Status, they have the option to enhance their updates with short music clips. By simply tapping the music note icon, they can choose from millions of available songs. Users can share clips up to 15 seconds long for photos and up to 60 seconds for videos, adding a fun musical touch to their posts.

ALSO READ: Jio delights millions of users, extending validity of its popular offer